Conn. Senate Democrats Introduce Bill To Help Veteran-Owned Businesses

Democrats in the Connecticut State Senate want to make it easier for veterans to start and grow their businesses in the state.

Senate Democrats introduced a bill Thursday that would give a 15 percent price preference to veteran-owned micro-businesses bidding on state contracts. It would also waive the business tax for start-up companies for the first year.

Senate Pro Tempore Martin Looney said veterans often make good entrepreneurs.

“They proved during their time of military service that they are resourceful, energetic, creative in their response to solving problems," he said. “So we want to give them that assistance when they come back to leverage a greater impact on our economy.

Michael Zacchea, founder of the Connecticut Veterans Chamber of Commerce, said the need for the bill is growing because more veterans are returning home from the service.

“More than 1 million combat veterans are going to be leaving active service. About 1 percent of them will be returning to Connecticut," he said. “And they will find a very welcome reception when they return to Connecticut to start their businesses."

Zacchea said right now Connecticut has more than 40,000 veteran-owned companies.

This report contains information from the Connecticut Radio Network.