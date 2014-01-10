Malloy: 'No doubt' that crime occurred in NJ traffic scandal

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, a former prosecutor, says he believes a crime was committed when traffic jams were engineered in Fort Lee, New Jersey as part of a political vendetta against a Democratic mayor.

Malloy, a Democrat and former mayor, made the comment at a press conference in Hartford on Thursday about an unrelated matter. He didn't bring up the subject but he did not hesitate to give his opinion when asked about the situation involving his Republican counterpart in New Jersey.