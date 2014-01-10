© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Malloy: 'No doubt' that crime occurred in NJ traffic scandal

WSHU | By Dan Katz
Published January 10, 2014 at 8:56 AM EST
malloy_christie.jpg
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
/

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, a former prosecutor, says he believes a crime was committed when traffic jams were engineered in Fort Lee, New Jersey as part of a political vendetta against a Democratic mayor.

Malloy, a Democrat and former mayor, made the comment at a press conference in Hartford on Thursday about an unrelated matter.  He didn't bring up the subject but he did not hesitate to give his opinion when asked about the situation involving his Republican counterpart in New Jersey.  

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticutNew JerseyChris ChristiegovernorsFort Leetraffic scandal
Dan Katz
Dan is a former News Director at WSHU
See stories by Dan Katz