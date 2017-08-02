Trinity College Loses Students, Donations After Facebook Incident

Trinity College has seen a loss of donations and incoming students weeks after college professor Johnny Eric Williams made controversial Facebook posts about race relations.

Trinity College president Joanne Berger-Sweeney said that 16 students have chosen not to enroll and several past donors will not renew their contributions. This has resulted in a loss of $200,000 in donations for the school.

In June, Sociology Professor Johnny Eric Williams made two Facebook posts in response to a fatal police shooting in Seattle. In the posts, he called for an end to white supremacy and the “destructive mythology of whiteness.” That prompted a backlash and threats of violence against the college.

Berger-Sweeney says the university is still on track to meet enrollment targets, and that the main job right now is to focus on healing as a community.

Williams is on leave through a mutual agreement with the college, and is expected to resume teaching in January.