National teachers' union president calls New Haven a national model

The head of the nation’s second largest teachers’ union was in New Haven, Conn., recently. The city’s schools are being held up as a national model for education reform.

A classroom of kindergartners called out "good afternoon!" in unison to greet Randi Weingarten on Friday. She’s the president of the American Federation of Teachers, which boasts 1.6 million members nationally.

The teacher in this classroom and others spoke with Weingarten about changes New Haven has made in its teacher contracts that they say give teachers more say in what happens in their classroom, and more time in the day to compare notes with each other about what’s working, and what’s not. Weingarten says while many districts around the country have been blaming teachers for poor results, New Haven has been working with them to make things better.

“New Haven, frankly, has done more to create a fair and high quality evaluation system for teachers than pretty much anywhere in the country," said Weingarten. "Where their teachers are assessed based on what they know and what they do, and if someone is falling short, they’re really helped.”

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy joined Weingarten at the school. Malloy is running for reelection, and the Democrat found himself at odds with the teachers union after suggesting it’s too easy for teachers to get tenure. He recently apologized for that during a debate with his Republican opponent, Tom Foley. Weingarten accepted that gesture.

“It takes a big person to be able to apologize,” said Weingarten.

Weingarten praised Malloy, and criticized Foley, saying the Republican wants to follow the anti-union tactics of Gov. Scott Walker in Wisconsin, where legislation was passed that weakened the collective bargaining rights of public employees.

