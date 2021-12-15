Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
The Greater Bridgeport Symphony Celebrates the Season
The Greater Bridgeport Symphony presents a holiday concert on Saturday, December 18th at 8 pm at the Klein in Bridgeport. Kate Remington talks with guest conductor Elinor Rufeizen about the program, which includes Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony as well as opera selections and festive music for Christmas.