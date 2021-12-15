© 2021 WSHU
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony Celebrates the Season

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST
The Greater Bridgeport Symphony presents a holiday concert on Saturday, December 18th at 8 pm at the Klein in Bridgeport. Kate Remington talks with guest conductor Elinor Rufeizen about the program, which includes Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony as well as opera selections and festive music for Christmas.

