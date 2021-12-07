Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: The Fairfield County Chorale celebrates Hailstork and Holidays
The Fairfield County Chorale is presenting a festive live concert with choral favorites by Mendelssohn, Handel and honoring American composer Adolphus Hailstork in his 80th birthday year. Kate talks with FCC Music Director David Rosenmeyer about this special concert on Sunday, December 12, at 4 p.m. in the Norwalk Concert Hall.