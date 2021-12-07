© 2021 WSHU
Culture
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Fairfield County Chorale celebrates Hailstork and Holidays

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST
pexels-photo-3437114.jpeg
photo by Johannes Plenio
pexels.com

The Fairfield County Chorale is presenting a festive live concert with choral favorites by Mendelssohn, Handel and honoring American composer Adolphus Hailstork in his 80th birthday year. Kate talks with FCC Music Director David Rosenmeyer about this special concert on Sunday, December 12, at 4 p.m. in the Norwalk Concert Hall.

Culture
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington