Norwich Seeks Applicants For Its First Ever Poet Laureate

The city of Norwich, Connecticut, is choosing its first ever poet laureate.

Last year the City Council created the honorary position. It assembled a selection committee that includes local middle, high school and college English teachers.

Julie Menders, one of the committee members, is a librarian at Otis Library. She says the ideal applicant lives full-time in Norwich and has a deep urge to share their love of poetry with the community.

“We want them to be able to interact with young people, as well as maybe read poetry before a city council meeting. April is National Poetry Month, maybe help organize some programs here at the library.”

Applications will be accepted through March 16. The winner will be announced in April.

Visit Norwich CT Events for more information.