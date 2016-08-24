Get Ready, Connecticut...Gilmore Girls Fan Fest Is Coming

The cult TV show “Gilmore Girls,” which featured a cast of fast-talking, quirky characters from Connecticut, is coming back later this year thanks to Netflix. But before then, there will be the three-day Gilmore Girls festival this fall.

In the show, Lorelei Gilmore and her daughter, Rory, live in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. It’s got white picket fences, charming diners and B&Bs, and a town council full of eccentric types.

Stars Hollow is based partially on Washington Depot, a small town in Litchfield County. And that’s where the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest will run from October 21 to 24. There’s going to be a panel discussion with cast members, screenings and trivia contests, and even a town troubadour – just like in the show.