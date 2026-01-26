Hartford Democrat Doug McCrory denies wrongdoing

State Senator Doug McCrory (D-Hartford) has denied any wrongdoing after an audit released last week suggested potential fraud and misappropriation of funds at a Hartford nonprofit, where he helped direct more than $15 million in state funds over the past five years.

McCrory agrees with the findings of the Department of Economic and Community Development’s forensic audit of the Blue Hills Civic Association in Hartford, in a written statement released on Thursday.

That’s because it calls for stronger oversight to ensure that public funds are managed responsibly and effectively, he said.

McCrory acknowledges that he was mentioned in the audit, but he says it was because he had advocated for state resources for nonprofits in his district, including Blue Hills.

But he engaged in no wrongdoing, he said.

McCrory's name is mentioned 20 times in the 64-page audit, including in connection with a federal investigation into his ties to Blue Hills.

Governor Ned Lamont has called for McCrory to step back from his leadership position in the state legislature. But Senate Democrats say they have no plans to ask him to do that.