© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT funds restoration of New Haven’s Goffe Street Armory

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:56 AM EST
Goffe Street Armory in New Haven
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Goffe Street Armory in New Haven

Connecticut is spending $6.75 million to restore and reopen the Goffe Street Armory in New Haven.

Built by the state in 1930, the Goffe Street Amory was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. It's been vacant for the past 15 years.

The state will borrow money for the grant that would help rehabilitate the 155,000-square-foot facility, which is one of the largest unoccupied spaces in the city.

“The city only works if it works for all of our people. And this is a place that is going to work for the community. In terms of housing, in terms of job training, these are what we are trying to do,” said Governor Ned Lamont, who chairs the state Bond Commission that will approve borrowing the money for the rehab work.

The restored building would provide support facilities for area schools, create new housing units and other uses, according to local officials.

In the past, the building hosted gubernatorial inaugurations, performances by music legends Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, the Black Panther Trial and emergency relief efforts.
Tags
Connecticut News Ned Lamonteconomic developmentNew Haven
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma