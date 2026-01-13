CT funds restoration of New Haven’s Goffe Street Armory

Ebong Udoma / WSHU Goffe Street Armory in New Haven

Connecticut is spending $6.75 million to restore and reopen the Goffe Street Armory in New Haven.

Built by the state in 1930, the Goffe Street Amory was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. It's been vacant for the past 15 years.

The state will borrow money for the grant that would help rehabilitate the 155,000-square-foot facility, which is one of the largest unoccupied spaces in the city.

“The city only works if it works for all of our people. And this is a place that is going to work for the community. In terms of housing, in terms of job training, these are what we are trying to do,” said Governor Ned Lamont, who chairs the state Bond Commission that will approve borrowing the money for the rehab work.

The restored building would provide support facilities for area schools, create new housing units and other uses, according to local officials.

In the past, the building hosted gubernatorial inaugurations, performances by music legends Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, the Black Panther Trial and emergency relief efforts.