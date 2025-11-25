How CT is training college students to help prevent suicide

When college students think about mental health resources, they might picture counseling centers, crisis lines or therapy appointments. But one of the most powerful tools against suicide might not be found in a clinic— it might start with a simple three-step conversation.

College campuses throughout Connecticut are training students themselves to recognize warning signs, ask direct questions and connect someone in crisis to professional help. The training — called Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) — aims to give students the confidence to be part of the statewide response to increased suicide rates.

“You don’t have to be a counselor or therapist to help someone,” said Erin Duff, wellbeing specialist, who leads the QPR training at Southern Connecticut State University. “You just have to be willing to pay attention and step in when something feels off.”

"Are you thinking about suicide?”

On an early November morning, Duff and about nine students sat around one table in a small conference room in the Adanti Student Center at SCSU. No stage, no microphones, no lecture vibe. It felt like a small group discussion, where everyone was initially nervous but also relieved to be learning about something real.

Mackenzie Byerlee / CT Community News Erin Duff leads a QPR training session at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 18.

Duff said the part everyone hesitates about is asking the question: "Are you thinking about suicide?" It sounds so blunt, like crossing some invisible line.

Duff explained to the group that asking directly actually shows care. Not asking leaves someone alone with it.

These 90-minute sessions teach participants how to spot warning signs, ask direct questions and refer someone to help. During a separate session led by Allyson Regis, participants practiced how to respond in real-life situations.

SCSU has been hosting the training since 2022. In the 2024-25 school year, a total of 345 students and staff attended the training.

Other schools that have offered the training include Central Connecticut State University, University of Connecticut, University of New Haven, Quinnipiac University and some Connecticut State Community College campuses.

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center also offers the training through its Youth Suicide Prevention Center, established in 2022, which focuses on identifying suicide risk and connecting people to help. Since its founding, the center has trained more than 1,000 people.

“It’s not about treating someone, it’s about identifying risk and saving lives by asking direct questions,” said Kristen Volz-Spessard, program coordinator for the Youth Suicide Prevention Center. “One of our biggest barriers is helping people feel comfortable having these hard conversations.”

Mackenzie Byerlee / CT Community News Students at Southern Connecticut State University attend a free QPR training session on Nov. 18.

A growing problem

Suicide remains a serious and persistent public health concern in Connecticut, and beyond.

Over the past three decades, the state has seen a gradual but noticeable increase in suicide deaths across the state. Between 2019 and 2023, the state averaged roughly 370-400 suicide deaths per year, compared to about 100 homicides each year. Based on data from the Connecticut Department of Public health, suicide deaths have risen from 340 in 1990 to 391 in 2024— an overall increase of 15%.

While deaths among young adults aged 20 to 24 have declined as a percentage of total suicides, the age group still represents nearly 6% of statewide suicides, at 23 deaths in 2024. Men account for roughly three-quarters of all suicide deaths; middle-aged and older men remain the most at risk.

Suicide prevention has long been a focus in Connecticut, with targeted youth initiatives dating back to the 1980s. Now a statewide approach that reaches all age groups, the Connecticut Suicide Advisory Board (CTSAB), brings together hundreds of agencies for monthly prevention and planning efforts. It is led by the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Brian Dagle Foundation.

The state’s latest Suicide Prevention Plan, among other efforts, calls for stronger coordination around campus trainings and programs.

A statewide effort

Connecticut’s prevention network also includes programs like Fresh Check Day, an interactive fair promoting mental health awareness through peer engagement. Fresh Check Day, founded in 2012 by the Jordan Porco Foundation and now managed by Connecticut Children’s, aims to normalize mental health discussions.

“The program is designed to be flexible and adaptable so each campus can shape it to meet its specific needs,” said Program Outreach Coordinator Isabella Baldino.

Several Connecticut colleges, including UConn and the state community college system, host Fresh Check days each year. CT State Community College Manchester held its event in October. Georgette Hyman, assistant director of Disability and Accessibility Services, said the framing is crucial.

“FCD is not titled a Suicide Prevention Fair otherwise students wouldn't likely attend” Hyman said. “Better to market it as a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention and Resources fair.”

The fair features booths, food and interactive displays—like one where students wrote affirmations such as, “I am shy, but I am not weak.”

“All booths at the event have messaging embedded that speak to suicide prevention,” Hyman said.

Collin Moffitt / CT Community News Manchester student Yuliya Vermenych staffed an Empowerment Table at Fresh Check Day that urged students to identify their strengths on cards reading “I am...But I am not...” Responses included “I am shy, but I am not weak,” and “I am indigenous, but I am not a savage.” Vermenych, who is studying to become an occupational therapy assistant, said she was inspired by the responses that are “so thoughtful.”

Other programs include UConn HELPS, a training that covers common myths, warning signs, and key resources, and Programs On-The-Go, a wellness initiative at CCSU that sends guest speakers to deliver presentations about mental health.

To save one, you need to train thousands

SCSU biology major Jadelyn Garcia Medina, a junior who serves as a peer mentor coordinator and orientation ambassador, said the QPR training is a great way to better understand how to support others.

“The training is a good reminder to stay open-minded and to be kind to everyone — you never know what someone is going through, and learning different ways to support students can make a real difference,” Garcia Medina said.

Brian Quinnett, the executive director of the QPR Institute, called the training “intentionally very straightforward.”

“You recognize someone in a mental health crisis, start a conversation, and help get them to professional care,” Quinnett said.

Quinnett said the true impact is hard to count because “lives saved” cannot be tracked perfectly. The strategy is simple: train as many people as possible so help is nearby when someone needs it.

“You need to train thousands to save one, and millions to save thousands,” Quinnett said. “The more people we train, the more lives we believe are being saved.”

The authors are journalism students at Southern Connecticut State University. Collin Moffitt, CT State Community College, Manchester, contributed reporting to this story.