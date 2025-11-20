Lamont dismisses calls to veto CT affordable housing bill

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will sign a controversial affordable housing bill passed by state lawmakers in a special session last week.

The governor had vetoed an earlier version of the bill that lawmakers passed in their regular session this year, after opposition from some towns in Fairfield County.

However, he personally got involved in getting mayors and first selectmen on board with the revised version that was approved in the special session, despite the lack of support from Republican lawmakers.

“Republican and Democratic mayors say this is a good bill,” Lament said on Wednesday, dismissing calls for him to veto the revised bill.

“In the legislature, it’s a little more ideological, so I couldn’t get any support from the Republicans there. That said, we are going to get the bill. It’s going to be transmitted to us any day, we are going to sign it, and we are going to make a difference,” he said.

Opponents, including the Republican lawmakers, claim the bill overrides local zoning and places unrealistic affordable housing quotas on cities and towns.