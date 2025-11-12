CT, NY lawmakers react to the end of the government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the short term spending bill needed to re-open the government. President Trump was expected to sign it within the hour.

The bill passed 222-209 shortly after 8:15.

It had no support from the five members of Connecticut’s House delegation: U.S. Representatives John Larson (D-CT-1), Joe Courtney (D-CT-2), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3), Jim Himes (D-CT-4) and Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5).

The group was among the many Democrats disappointed by the fact that rising healthcare costs were not addressed in the bill.

“Amid a cost of living crisis, more than 20 million Americans will have to pay double, even triple their monthly insurance premiums in just a matter of weeks, and this bill leaves families without even a glimmer of hope that their costs might go down,” DeLauro said.

“Throughout my time in Congress, my position has always been consistent: I will not support any legislation that will cause more harm to my constituents,” Hayes said. “I voted no on the CR because we do not have to choose between feeding people and lowering their health care costs. We can do both, and today, by refusing to negotiate and passing the CR as is, the Republicans proved they lack the courage to address the needs of the American people.”

The bill was supported by Nick LaLota (R-NY-1), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-2), and Tom Suozzi (D-NY-3) on Long Island — but not by Laura Gillen (D-NY-4).

“This shutdown never should have happened in the first place. From day one, it was clear that Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries were more interested in political games to appease their radical left base than in governing. But I want to recognize and thank the few Democrats in both the House and Senate who did the right thing and voted to get federal workers paid, support our military, and restore services that millions of Americans rely on every single day,” Lawler said.

“I just voted to reopen the government — without caving to the Left’s reckless $1.5 trillion in new spending demands, including $200 billion for healthcare for noncitizens,” LaLota said. “Our bipartisan agreement responsibly funds the government through January while fully supporting Long Island priorities — from the 106th Rescue Wing and our Coast Guard stations, to the Northport VA Medical Center and Brookhaven National Lab — ensuring our servicemembers, Veterans, and researchers have the resources they need to keep our nation strong.”

The bill goes to President Donald Trump for signature, who was expected to sign it shortly before 10:00 pm. It ends the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Over the last six weeks, Connecticut and New York residents have navigated food insecurity, delays in pay, transportation delays, and more .

The next government funding deadline is January 30, 2026.

