CT Secretary of the State launches free online civics course

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:11 PM EDT
CT Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas. She annouced the launch of the new Power of Civics online learning platform at the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven on Monday.

Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas launched a free online training course to help state residents better understand how the government works.

“The Power of Civics” platform aims to encourage civic engagement without making it boring, she said, announcing its launch in New Haven on Monday.

The hope is to make it easier for people to turn their beliefs into meaningful civic action, she said.

“This platform is designed for anyone of any age, whether they are able to vote or not. Whether they have five minutes or five years to work on this. So, I hope people will log in and sign on,” Thomas said.

“I encourage everyone to take a look and run through the modules. It's certainly not meant to be boring. I hate boring things,” she said

The platform is on the Secretary of the State’s website.

Its launch coincides with National Civics Day, which recognizes the importance of civics education and marks the anniversary of the first release of the Federalist Papers in 1787.
