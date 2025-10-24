Lamont says towns are taking the lead in revised housing bill

Connecticut mayors and first selectmen are helping draft a more acceptable version of a controversial affordable housing bill, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

The governor had vetoed the housing bill passed by state lawmakers during the regular session after it was strongly opposed by some towns in Fairfield County and along the Long Island coastline.

But he’s now got buy-in for a revised version from mayors and first selectmen, Lamont told more than 400 attendants at a state housing conference at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Thursday, organized by the state Department of Housing and the state Housing Finance Authority.

“We pushed them,” Lamont said.

“I said I want you to step up. I want you to be at the table. I want you to be part of this housing bill. And they’ve come forward, I think, in a very bold way,” he said.

There are now compromises that reflect the concerns of the towns, including parking requirements.

“We said as of right, maybe if you build 16 units, you don’t have to have additional parking. But we’ll give the towns a little bit of flexibility if there’s a particular need,” Lamont said.

There’s also a push for more transit-oriented multi-family housing, which has been quite successful in the Naugatuck Valley towns on the Metro-North Waterbury line, he said.

The revised bill would also include state funding to help towns pay for sewer and other infrastructure upgrades needed for more multi-family housing, according to proponents.

Lawmakers are likely to consider the revised bill in an upcoming special session next month.