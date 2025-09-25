CT health officials assure residents continued access to vaccines

State officials said on Wednesday that Connecticut residents will continue to have access to vaccines despite some confusion about recent changes to federal guidelines.

Confronted by anti-vaccine advocates at a news conference in Hartford, Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani assured residents that the state’s vaccine policy conforms with the latest recommendations of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“We agree with what the federal ACIP, the Secretary of Health and Human Services appointed committee, voted on,” Juthani said.

The commissioner heads the state’s 14-member vaccine advisory committee that has met for the first time to discuss changes at the federal level regarding vaccines.

ACIP voted to recommend that everyone six months and older, with proper counseling, can get a COVID shot.

“Every shot that a child gets is made with shared decision-making with their parents. That is the reality,” she said.

She also pushed back on claims that the state is attempting to create a regional CDC by joining the Northeast Public Health Collaborative.

“We are not. Let me capitalize not, establishing any body outside of the state or federal government. There has been no move to create a regional CDC. None,” she said.

She said the collaborative is for public health officials from the region to meet and exchange ideas, and they are not going against any federal recommendations at this time.

In the meantime, state Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-Fairfield), co-chair of the Public Health Committee, said the state is making sure the COVID vaccine remains accessible to all.

“We will do everything we can to make sure that they are affordable for all who choose to receive the vaccine,” McCarthy Vahey said.