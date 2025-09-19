Murphy announces bill to protect government critics in response to Kimmel suspension

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is leading Congressional Democrats in an effort to protect critics of the government in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC.

Murphy announced in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that Democrats are introducing the No Public Enemies (NOPE) Act in both the House and Senate.

He said the bill aims to protect individuals and organizations, including nonprofits, faith groups, media outlets, and educational institutions, from being targeted and prosecuted by the federal government for exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.

“This is legislation that makes sure that the law is on the side of free speech and the right to dissent. Now I wish this legislation weren't necessary, but it is now,” Murphy said. “Donald Trump right now is instructing his Department of Justice to go on the hunt for his political enemies.”

“Attorney General (Pam) Bondi has made it clear that she is going to arrest people just for speech that she doesn’t, or the president doesn’t agree with. That is bone chilling,” Murphy said.

“So, we need to build new protections in court when a political opponent of the president is targeted by Trump’s DOJ or his regulatory regime simply for political speech,” he said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and several Democrats in the House and Senate are co-sponsors of the bill.

There is no Republican support so far.