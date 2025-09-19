© 2025 WSHU
Murphy announces bill to protect government critics in response to Kimmel suspension

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:01 AM EDT
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
/
AP
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is leading Congressional Democrats in an effort to protect critics of the government in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC.

Murphy announced in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that Democrats are introducing the No Public Enemies (NOPE) Act in both the House and Senate.

He said the bill aims to protect individuals and organizations, including nonprofits, faith groups, media outlets, and educational institutions, from being targeted and prosecuted by the federal government for exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.

“This is legislation that makes sure that the law is on the side of free speech and the right to dissent. Now I wish this legislation weren't necessary, but it is now,” Murphy said. “Donald Trump right now is instructing his Department of Justice to go on the hunt for his political enemies.”

“Attorney General (Pam) Bondi has made it clear that she is going to arrest people just for speech that she doesn’t, or the president doesn’t agree with. That is bone chilling,” Murphy said.

“So, we need to build new protections in court when a political opponent of the president is targeted by Trump’s DOJ or his regulatory regime simply for political speech,” he said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and several Democrats in the House and Senate are co-sponsors of the bill.

There is no Republican support so far.
Connecticut News Chris MurphyFirst AmendmentFree SpeechDonald Trump
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma