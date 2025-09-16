© 2025 WSHU
Lamont signs CT data privacy bill

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 16, 2025 at 8:07 AM EDT
CT Governor Ned Lamont (D).
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
CT Governor Ned Lamont (D).

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a data privacy bill that strengthens the state’s consumer protection laws at a ceremony in Norwalk on Monday.

The law regulates junk fees and price gouging and includes safeguards to prevent companies from eavesdropping on connected devices.

It also requires the removal of hidden fees from online ticket sales.

“All of a sudden, you find out there’s a $200 processing fee. Where did that come from? People want to have a sense that the market is treating them fairly. That’s good for business,” Lamont said.

He said that restrictions on online eavesdropping are also needed.

“I sometimes worry about my information on Alexa and where it’s getting transmitted. Pay special attention to that,” Lamont said.

The law also has provisions that require companies to make it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions and opt out of online services.

It also prohibits companies from restricting consumer repair of electronic or appliance products. The law takes effect July 1, 2026.
