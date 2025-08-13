CT Transit kicks off year-long 50th anniversary celebration

Connecticut’s state-owned city bus debuted a retro-wrapped bus on Tuesday to kick off a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in Hartford.

CT Transit was launched in 1976, when the Connecticut Department of Transportation took over operations from a private bus company.

The bus wrap blends images of newspaper clippings, vintage advertisements, slogans, logos and buttons to reflect CT Transit's 50-year history.

Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the state is modernizing and expanding the service, including enhanced bus stop shelters.

'It's going to bring around 750 shelters at high ridership locations across the state, complete with real-time arrival signs, solar, lighting, bench-mounted seating, and ADA accessibility,” he said.

The service is also moving to a zero-emissions fleet by acquiring more electric buses.

“So no more greenhouse gas emissions and no more tailpipe pollutants in those communities in which we operate. We already have 61 battery electric buses on the road with 20 more arriving in 2026,” Eucalitto said.

CT Transit serves several major cities, including Hartford, New Haven, Stamford and Waterbury.