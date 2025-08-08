© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT forms sister-state partnership with Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:03 AM EDT
CT Governor Ned Lamont (D).
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
CT Governor Ned Lamont and other state elected officials including U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro and John Larson met virtually with Governor Vadym Filashkin of the Ukrainian province of Donetsk Oblast, and his team for the signing of a sister state agreement on Thursday August 7, 2025.

Connecticut has signed a sister-state agreement with a province in eastern Ukraine that’s been the site of heavy fighting since the Russian military invasion in 2022.

Governor Ned Lamont said at the signing ceremony on Thursday that the agreement will foster social, cultural, economic, humanitarian, and educational exchanges.

He said it would encourage cooperation between the people of Connecticut and the people of the Ukrainian province of Donetsk Oblast.

“I see the incredible pressure they are under every day by the Soviet onslaught. And we want to make sure the people know that we are standing with them,” Lamont said.

“This may be symbolic in terms of cultural and economic, but I think it’s more than that, it reminds people we are there with you,” he said

The support is appreciated by his people who’ve endured a lot of grief since the invasion, said Governor Vadym Filashkin of Donetsk Oblast, speaking through an interpreter.

“As of today, 4,090 civilians have been killed, and 290 children. The region would hardly manage without the support of reliable friends,” Filashkin said. The agreement was signed virtually with Lamont at his office in Hartford and Filashkin at his office in a bunker in Donetsk Oblast.

Lamont was joined by mayors and first selectmen from several Fairfield County, Connecticut towns that have also entered into sister-city agreements with Ukrainian municipalities.

The towns include Fairfield, Westport, Easton, Ridgefield, Weston, Greenwich, and the city of Stamford.
Tags
Connecticut News Ned LamontInvasion of Ukraineukraine
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma