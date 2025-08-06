CT’s vaccination rates are higher than the national average

Connecticut has the highest measles vaccination rates in the country, according to new data from the CDC . The state’s vaccine rates for DTaP, polio, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), and varicella are also higher than the national average.

Ninety-eight percent of Connecticut kindergartners received their measles shots last year. Nationally, that number was 92%.

The measles vaccine is required for nearly all schools in the country, but exemptions for medical, religious, and other reasons are available. Non-medical exemptions decreased in Connecticut schools last year, but rose nationally.

State health officials say vaccines protect children — and high immunization rates lead to herd immunity, which protects kids who can’t get the shot.

Connecticut is one of only 10 states to achieve herd immunity for the measles vaccine, according to the CDC.

“The proximity of students and highly touched surfaces contributes to the rapid spread of germs and increased risk of illness among students, staff, and their families,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. “Additionally, vaccines reduce missed school days due to illness, allowing students to stay on track with their education.”

Around 138,000 kindergartners were exempt from at least one vaccine during the 2024-25 school year, according to the CDC.