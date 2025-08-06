Comedian Matt Rife is now the guardian of the Annabelle doll

Comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Cassidy bought the former home of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in Monroe, Connecticut.

That house includes the Warrens’ museum of haunted objects, including the Annabelle doll, which the Warrens believed was possessed by an evil spirit.

“I have just bought the Ed and Lorraine Warren's Home and occult museum with my very good friend, Elton Cassidy,” Rife said on Instagram Saturday. “If you guys have ever seen any of The Conjuring films, the Annabelle films, or even Amityville Horror, this is the home that inspired all of those stories.”

He said he wants the site to become “the greatest paranormal investigation location in the country.”

He said they don't legally own the items, but they are now the official caretakers of the entire collection – 750 supposedly haunted artifacts – for at least the next five years.

Tony Spera, the Warrens’ son-in-law, confirmed he and his wife still own the artifacts and are leasing them to Rife and Castee.

Rife said he plans to reopen the house to the public for overnight stays and tours.

Rife is mostly an internet personality. His standup has been controversial for jokes denigrating women, blaming victims of domestic violence and mocking people with disabilities.