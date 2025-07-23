© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This CT advocacy group wants to index the personal income tax to inflation

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:03 PM EDT
Executive Director of CT Voices for Children Emily Byrne
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Executive Director of CT Voices for Children Emily Byrne

A Connecticut advocacy group wants the state to index personal income tax to inflation to address the wage gap and stagnant job growth.

Connecticut Voices for Children Research and Policy Director Patrick O’Brien made the recommendation based on new research that found the state’s job growth lags more than 3% behind the national average.

Connecticut’s minimum wage, which is among the highest in the nation at $16.35, is indexed to inflation. O’Brien argued the state’s personal income tax should be, too.

“It's important to highlight that these automatic annual tax increases offset, at least in part, the benefits of new policies that provide support, making inflation indexing an essential tool for ensuring that other policies actually produce their intended outcomes,” O’Brien said.

The biggest decrease in workers was among women and people aged 25-54 — the groups most likely to raise young families.

“It's essential to make wages fair,” O’Brien said. “This would make it more affordable for low- and middle-wage workers to live and raise families in the state, and the increase in the financial return to work would also help boost the state's labor force and job growth.”

Job growth in Connecticut has been strained since 2008. The state has regained the positions lost during the COVID-19 pandemic but has yet to break its 2008 record.
Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut Voices for ChildrenIncome TaxInflation
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram