Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber dies 2 weeks after brain tumor diagnosis

Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber died Tuesday afternoon. He had undergone multiple surgeries to treat a brain tumor over the past two and a half weeks.

Gerber, who was born in 1964, had lived in Fairfield for 30 years and served as the town’s leader since 2023.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved father and husband Bill Gerber passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital at 4:11PM today,” Jessica, John and Gillian Gerber said in a statement. “After undergoing two brain surgeries within 48 hours, he was ultimately unable to recover from the numerous complications that ensued in the days that followed.”

“To say that there is now a gaping hole in our lives is an understatement,” they continued. “We are still trying to come to terms with everything that has happened these past two and a half weeks. We are grateful to the friends and family who have helped us during this time as well as the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital, who worked around the clock to support him and us.”

A ceremony to celebrate his life is expected soon.

“In the meantime, please take a moment to remember and celebrate someone who was so selfless and who loved his friends, family, job and his hometown of almost 30 years so much,” the family wrote. “Despite the physical issues he was experiencing as a result of what was determined to be a large, aggressive, malignant brain tumor, he worked long days and attended evening meetings up until the day before he went into the hospital. The Town of Fairfield was incredibly lucky to have him as its leader. And our family was beyond blessed.”

