New Haven residents celebrate launch of housing pilot program

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont met with housing advocates to celebrate the launch of a housing pilot program in New Haven.

The Urban Investment Initiative provides grants to homeowners to either retrofit or renovate their homes. The State Department of Housing also partnered with the nonprofit group Efficiency for All to provide resources for homeowners.

On Monday, Lamont visited the homeowners who participated in the program to tour the new homes. He hopes to expand the pilot program to communities across the state.

“I saw right down the street an old beat-up place, and it was chained off. Now it's going to be for eight families in there. Doing what we can to make it a little less expensive for you to be there,” Lamont said.

In 2024, the state announced that 30 homes would receive funding to be retrofitted, or completely renovated. Some would receive upgrades like mold remediation or energy efficiency upgrades. So far, 15 homes have begun work, and the other 15 homes are in the process of being selected.

Advocates from the group Efficiency for All said that the program includes eight affordable housing units, which are currently around 70% completed. The group expects to add additional homes to the project.

Executive Director Edgardo Mejias said the group's work is more than just energy efficiency initiatives. He said the group helps residents with services related to homeownership and provides workforce training programs.

“This is about building the individual, building the community. Helping people overcome and build equity in their life and their homes. Leave something behind for their families,” Mejias said.