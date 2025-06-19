CT Juneteenth celebrations include this Litchfield County church potluck

Amid Juneteenth celebrations hosted by cultural groups across the region, two churches are hosting a potluck to celebrate the day. St. Paul’s Church in Batam, Conn. and Christ Church in Bethlehem, Conn. plan to jointly mark the end of slavery as a practice in the United States.

This year’s celebration is part of St. Paul’s Church Third Thursdays, monthly gatherings at the church that highlight freedom and human liberation. January’s Third Thursday session discussed the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and February’s meeting covered Frederick Douglass.

This Third Thursday, Father Brett Figlewski with St. Paul’s Church is excited to celebrate liberation.

“Churches have a special role to play in that effort to bear witness to the good news of freedom,” he said. “And I think it's more important than ever that these kinds of celebrations and commemorations take place.”

As the current federal administration continues to roll back the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of organizations across the country, Figlewski said it’s more important than ever to remember the country’s history, and celebrate liberation. The same goes for the group he expects to attend the potluck — a mostly white congregation.

“All of us are free or none of us are free," said Figlewski. "I hope, especially in these times which everyone knows are polarized and increasingly violent, that we look at our history and we do the deep spiritual reflection to try to move forward as a people.”

Figlewski said he hopes commemorating Juneteenth in a religious context will encourage those who practice their private faith to put faith into action and to set the stage for next year.