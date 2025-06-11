CT advocates celebrate expansion of early childhood education

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign several bills to expand early childhood education.

The legislation consists of several bills that expand affordability for families, equitable wages for educators and resources. Lamont called it the largest expansion of access to early childhood education in Connecticut's history and a victory for parents and educators.

“I heard all the time from parents, they say, 'I can't afford to go to work cause I can’t afford child care for my kids.' And that was a reminder of what we had to do,” Lamont said.

Senate Bill 1 will establish a state-managed Early Childhood Education Endowment fund. It will start with $300 million from surplus funds from the fiscal year 2025 budget. The fund would expand enrollment, allowing families to access early childhood education at no cost.

Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said child care will be free or affordable for tens of thousands of families across the state. Bye said the victory is the result of years of advocating.

“I have witnessed child care leaders, providers and families stretch and strain for this moment, changing lives for thousands of families today and in the future who are under great stress. Connecticut is now a model for the nation,” Bye said.

According to Bye, the model will be different from other states because it will focus on affordability for families and equitable wages for early childhood educators.

“The passage of this bill is an achievement shared by many here today who worked for this change this year and for decades – from families, to advocates, to businesses, to providers – all share in this success,” Bye said.

House Bill 7288 will allow the State Bond Commission to authorize bonds to support the Child Care Facilities Grant Program for Construction and Renovation, which will offer financial support for child care facility improvements. House Bill 5003 outlines the creation of the Early Care and Education Program Portal, which allows parents to search through affordable child care options.

Another piece of legislation includes millions of dollars to launch a pilot program that provides health insurance for early childhood educators through Access Health CT. It’s expected to launch in the 2027 fiscal year.