Taxes and cost of living are CT’s top issues by far, poll finds

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire found that just over half of Connecticut residents approve of how Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is doing.

Eight hundred and sixty-nine people participated in the online poll; 48% said they were Democrats, 35% were Republicans and 16% were independent. (Note that, according to the Independent Voter Project , Connecticut’s registered voters are 36% Democrat, 20% Republican, and 42% unaffiliated.)

Eighty percent of the Democrats surveyed said they approved of Lamont, while only 13% of Republicans felt the same way.

Lamont has not yet announced whether he’ll run for a third, four-year term. 39% of respondents said he should, while 44% said he shouldn't.

Respondents were also asked what the most important problem facing the state was. The top two answers, by far, were taxes and the cost of living.

The poll also explored President Donald Trump's approval ratings; 38% of respondents said they approved of Trump, and 59% said they did not.