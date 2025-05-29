Inside Bridgeport's Port 5, the last of a disappearing institution

The National Association of Naval Veterans once had 41 clubs across the country. There’s only one left, Port 5 Naval Club, at the edge of Bridgeport’s harbor.

Surrounded by plaques, flags, and the friendly conversation of the Naval Club, veterans gather in the bar to catch up and talk about ways to give back.

Executive Officer Brian Turco moves through the space — part host, part messenger.

“We are at the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans located in beautiful Black Rock Bridgeport, Connecticut," he said. "We are the last port. There are no other naval veteran clubs in the country. “

Port 5 connects over 1,400 veterans, hosts public events, and offers a dedicated space, including a meeting hall, for veterans to gather and stay engaged.

“We don’t care what your background is—as long as you served honorably in our nation’s military, that’s the only requirement to join," Turco said. "You just need an honorable discharge. And most of the veterans who come here, who join, become part of our family and the larger community.”

John Sereno, a trustee, went to a room at the end of the hall, where he’s curated a small museum filled with military memorabilia.

“The military really opened my eyes a lot and opened my doors to a lot," Sereno said. "I mean, I came here not speaking any English. You know, it was hard for me to assimilate, but the military opened the doors and they brought me in.”

Pedro Alcantara saw America as a new beginning.

“Well, I came here from Cuba when I was 16 years old. And when I turned 18, I was drafted and wanted to serve in the Army. I wanted to give something back to the country. I came from a communist country, and that’s the reason I came here to get away,” Alcantara said.

He and his family came by plane. He said they were lucky they didn’t have to swim across.

“I grew up and made a lot of friends… You could go anywhere you wanted to go, do what you wanted to do as long as you stayed within the limits of the law. You were free. Free to improve yourself.”

Juliet Taylor comes from Jamaica. She previously served in the National Guard as a staff sergeant.

“I just wanted to give back,” Taylor said. She worked as a pharmacy tech and a records clerk, then became a chaplain’s assistant.

“I started off just loving and enjoying caring for people, their welfare, and seeing their quality of life improve. I joined the military to learn the federal skill set to take care of service members and their families, which is kind of what I do now on the outside—just being a helper.”

During her first overseas tour of duty in Iraq, she was deployed for 18 months.

“Actually, my daughter was three when I deployed, and when I came back, she was almost five,” she said.

Juliet returned to Connecticut in 2009 and was struggling financially. She said Port 5 helped her transition back into civilian life. They raised more than $20,000 to help her build a home through Habitat for Humanity, along with two other female veterans.

“And that’s because of Port 5, they helped me with my sweat equity hours, and also helped me with the money to come up with what it took for the house. … And they wired the whole house for free.”

For Brian Turco, Port 5 serves as a place of connection and continued purpose.

“I think community to veterans is that we all served our country and we continue to serve long after we get off active duty," he said.

At Port 5, the spirit of service continues. Community, veterans, and local causes come together right by the water in Black Rock, helping out through bike runs, fundraisers, and more.