Trump pardons former CT Governor John Rowland

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland leaves federal appeals court in New York. Rowland is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his most recent public corruption conviction. A spokeswoman for the court confirms that the Republican filed his petition on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Bebeto Matthews/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland leaves federal appeals court in New York. Rowland is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his most recent public corruption conviction. A spokeswoman for the court confirms that the Republican filed his petition on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

President Donald Trump (R) has pardoned former Republican Connecticut Governor John G. Rowland.

Rowland resigned from office amid a corruption scandal in 2004.

As governor, he accepted illegal gifts that included vacations, flights, and improvements to his home in Litchfield from individuals who wanted state contracts and tax help.

In December 2004, he pleaded guilty to charges related to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, mail fraud, and tax fraud. He spent 10 months in prison.

In 2014, Rowland was found guilty of two counts of falsification of records in connection with a congressional campaign. He was sentenced to another 30 months in prison.

Rowland, now 68 years old, was one of a handful of people pardoned by Trump on Wednesday.

The Waterbury native was elected to Connecticut’s House of Representatives in 1980 at 23 years old. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1984 at 27, where he served six years. He was governor from 1995 to 2004.

He’s the state’s most recent governor to serve three terms — in Connecticut, the office is not term-limited.
Connecticut News
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
