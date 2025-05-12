CT is considering a trade agreement with Puerto Rico

Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a trade agreement with Puerto Rico to create a trade commission between the two U.S. entities.

Connecticut has the most Puerto Rican residents per capita of any state in the country, over 8 percent of the state’s population.

The deal would allow the two to work together on policies, connect businesses and schools, and support spending on infrastructure and services.

Democratic representative Geraldo Reyes of Waterbury says the partnership will help drive economic growth by helping Connecticut fill jobs it struggles to fill.

“I think that right now is a great time to partner with the island of Puerto Rico,” said Reyes. “It’s to our benefit to bring in trained, skilled labor here that you can put to work right away.”

Lawmakers say many Connecticut companies already do business with Puerto Rico, bringing millions of dollars back to the state, including Unilever, Henkel and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Lawmakers say other states like New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts are also interested in trade deals with Puerto Rico.