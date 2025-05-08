CT AmeriCorps volunteers in limbo after federal cuts

AmeriCorps, the federal community service program that supports volunteers in Connecticut, has been directed to cut $400 million in spending.

Program advocates say the cuts, which amount to around 40% of its funding, will have devastating effects on Connecticut.

Tim Larson is the director of Connecticut’s Office of Higher Education, which administers the program for the state. He said AmeriCorps had been growing in popularity across the state by around 20% per year.

“These individuals were never a cost burden,” Larson said. “They were and are an investment in our communities. The investment that generates returns in academic success, improves health outcomes, and civic engagement. Ending these programs is now like breaking the engine of a train while traveling uphill.”

Connecticut received nearly $8 million from the federal government for AmeriCorps last year. Nationally, the cuts were expected to end the service of more than 32,000 volunteers, effective immediately.

One volunteer is Zoe Kendall, who serves with the New England Science & Sailing Foundation.

“All the lessons that I deliver are ocean science-based, and also encourage developing social and emotional skills that students can use in and out of the classroom,” Kendall said.

Attorney General William Tong (D) has joined more than 20 other AGs in suing the federal government to stop the cuts.

“Gutting AmeriCorps is an irrational, cruel and lawless blow to communities across Connecticut and the proud, longstanding tradition of giving back in our country. AmeriCorps members and senior volunteers in Connecticut help keep food pantries running, tutor children, assist homebound seniors, support our veterans, help combat the opioid epidemic, and more. Trump has zero authority to bypass Congress to unilaterally dismantle this important work,” Tong said.

A White House Spokesperson told Axios that the cuts were made because AmeriCorps had “failed eight consecutive audits and identified over $45 million in unaccounted for payments in 2024 alone."

AmeriCorps was founded by President Bill Clinton (D) in 1993.