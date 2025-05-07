CT task force releases report on human trafficking

The Regionalized Human Trafficking Recovery Taskforce of the Greater Hartford Region (RHTRT) released the report Tuesday. The report outlines the challenges that need to be addressed to help human trafficking victims in the state for both children and adults.

The task force interviewed survivors to track their path in a process called “journey mapping.” It maps the journey of children and adults impacted by trafficking in the state. The process was conducted over the past year by monitoring the system of care that survivors received in order to improve the system. The task force was then able to identify critical gaps in care for victims of human trafficking.

Krystal Rich is the task force co-chair and executive director of the Connecticut Children’s Alliance. The project highlighted the urgent need for a “more streamlined and trauma-informed system of care” for survivors of trafficking.

“By understanding the journey of victims, we can now work towards implementing concrete improvements that will ensure all those impacted by this crime receive the comprehensive support they deserve,” Rich said.

Rich said victims are suffering because the state lacks a clear agency to support them. She said survivors face delays in accessing services like emergency housing, food and clothing.

“Victims still struggle to access comprehensive support due to a fragmented system of care. Too many people think that trafficking is a distant issue, but the reality is that trafficking happens right here in our state,” Rich said.

The report outlines seven key challenges in trafficking response and ways they intend to address those concerns. Some concerns included the absence of a clear statewide system to address human trafficking, inconsistencies in procedures across different agencies, and a lack of standardized data collection.

Hartford’s State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said the findings show that human trafficking victims receive varied services in response care. She said that kind of inconsistency further complicates interactions with law enforcement. Walcott said she's seen the reality when the system falls short and the profound impact it can have on victims, but said the task force is creating opportunities to intervene earlier.

“This report sheds light on the many challenges we are facing in identifying these victims and gaining cooperation. It’s our hope that this work will inform coordinated solutions that will better meet the needs of victims here in Connecticut to support the investigation and prosecution of this criminal activity,” Walcott said.

The report also pointed to the lack of human trafficking-specific laws, a centralized agency, and the funding needed for more resources, particularly housing and specialized services. It also highlights gaps in response to adult trafficking and labor trafficking victims. Specifying that much of the current efforts have been focused on sex trafficking and child trafficking.

The group consists of representatives from state and local government, the nonprofit community, and law enforcement. The task force wants to build a trauma-informed response to both sex and labor trafficking and ultimately end human trafficking.

“In the months ahead, we will work with our partners to turn those challenges into opportunities to make real progress and go further,” Walcott said. “We are all committed to building solutions that are coordinated, responsive and rooted in the lived realities of victims.”