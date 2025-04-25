© 2025 WSHU
Blumenthal pushes for ticket buyer protections before summer concert season

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has introduced the Boss and Swift Act, named after Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, to prevent deceptive ticket prices ahead of the summer concert season.

Blumenthal said it would require ticketing platforms to disclose the total cost of tickets upfront, "and not raised through junk fees and hidden charges in the way that so often they are right now."

The Boss and Swift Act basically guarantees that consumers receive fair prices.

Blumenthal said deceptive ticketing affects consumers all over the country, so he’s seeking Republican support for the bill.

“These concerts are going to be occurring in red states and blue states. There’s nothing red or blue about a great concert and fairness in concert ticket pricing,” he said.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect consumers from deceptive ticketing.

Blumenthal said that his bill would codify these protections into law.
Connecticut News Richard BlumenthalScams
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
