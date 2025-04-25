Blumenthal pushes for ticket buyer protections before summer concert season

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has introduced the Boss and Swift Act, named after Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, to prevent deceptive ticket prices ahead of the summer concert season.

Blumenthal said it would require ticketing platforms to disclose the total cost of tickets upfront, "and not raised through junk fees and hidden charges in the way that so often they are right now."

The Boss and Swift Act basically guarantees that consumers receive fair prices.

Blumenthal said deceptive ticketing affects consumers all over the country, so he’s seeking Republican support for the bill.

“These concerts are going to be occurring in red states and blue states. There’s nothing red or blue about a great concert and fairness in concert ticket pricing,” he said.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect consumers from deceptive ticketing.

Blumenthal said that his bill would codify these protections into law.