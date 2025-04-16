CT activists rally to expand health care access for undocumented immigrants

Dozens of young activists rallied at the Connecticut State Capitol to support expanding medical coverage for immigrants.

More than 50 high school students met with lawmakers Tuesday. The group urged them to support expanding HUSKY 4 Immigrants, a program that provides Medicaid coverage to children regardless of immigration status.

The group wants to raise the age of coverage to 26 from 15. Several people spoke about personal experiences within the health care system. One account told about a family member who was afraid to seek medical help for fear of deportation.

State Representative Jillian Gilchrest said she believes everyone should have healthcare, regardless of immigration status. Gilchrest said

“That’s something we need to look at as a state, as the United States on what are our values. And everyone here today, we value access to healthcare,” Gilchrest said.

The group also wants to strengthen the Trust Act, a state law that prohibits law enforcement from arresting someone at ICE’s request. Educators spoke out about fears of the recent executive orders surrounding deportation.

Julian Shafer is a teacher in Danbury. Shafer said he has seen how people in his community are afraid of deportation and family separation. He said he worries about the attack on free speech for both immigrants and advocates.

“As a teacher of undocumented students, I've seen many of my children suffer emotionally, financially and academically because family members of theirs have been deported,” Shafer said.