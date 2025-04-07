CT lawmakers likely to take steps to prevent medical bankruptcy

Connecticut lawmakers are likely to take steps this year to prevent medical bankruptcy in the state, according to a Democratic legislative leader.

A bill ensuring that all patients eligible for hospital financial aid receive assistance passed the Public Health Committee with an almost unanimous bipartisan vote.

It’s on track to pass the General Assembly this year, said Senator Saud Anwar, co-chair of the committee.

“We’ve been speaking about this for many years, but we’ve not been able to cross the finish line. This year, we are going to cross the finish line,” he said.

“I’m talking to all my colleagues to make this a priority for the entire Democrats as well. So that we can move forward with this,” Anwar said.

He spoke at a briefing on Health Equity Week organized at the Capitol by the advocacy group Health Equity Solutions.

Three-quarters of Connecticut patients affected by medical bankruptcy have medical insurance, according to state officials.

Twenty-three thousand state residents got their debts erased last year through a partnership between the state and a national nonprofit that paid off $30 million in medical debts.