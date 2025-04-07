CT Democrats seek public support to stop GOP Medicaid cuts

Children’s health care in Connecticut may be at risk if Congress approves proposed Republican Medicaid cuts, according to U.S. Representatives Joe Courtney and John Larson.

Republicans’ proposed $880 billion Medicaid cut—to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy—would devastate children’s health care in Connecticut. Over 400,000 children are covered by the program, said Courtney, who represents Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District.

“It’s like Sophie’s Choice who gets help here," he said during a visit to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford on Friday.

“There’s no question that every program, particularly children who are such a high percent of the patient population, would be negatively impacted,” Courtney said.

“We stand firmly in support of making sure this doesn’t happen,’ Larson said. He represents the state’s First Congressional District. Like Courtney, he’s a Democrat.

The lawmakers seek public pressure to convince congressional Republicans not to approve the cuts, they said.

Connecticut receives about $6 billion a year in federal Medicaid funding. State officials say that would be reduced by about $1 billion a year if the cuts are approved.