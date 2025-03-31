Lamont wants to expand funding for LEAP program in CT

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants to continue funding for the state’s Learner Engagement and Attendance Program.

Lamont met with education leaders Monday at Beman Middle School in Middletown. He said his administration wants to help engage youth by providing support services in housing, employment, mental health needs and absenteeism.

The Learner Engagement and Attendance Program, also known as LEAP, was launched in 2021 to address student absenteeism and disengagement across the state. Lamont said he wants $9 million from his proposed 2025 budget to go toward the program.

The program sends counselors to the homes of chronically absent students. It also helps students find job and career opportunities, after-school programs and learning programs.

“Somebody to just say 'Hey, you know, we missed you in school. We want you to come back.' It’s made a difference, and we have many more of our kids back in school than ever before,” Lamont said.

Lamont said the problems were evident in the state long before COVID, but since the launch of the program, school districts have noted a decline in absenteeism. Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said there are currently 25 school districts that have the grant funding to participate in the program.

More than 100 school districts not in the LEAP programs have received pilot training, which consists of learning more about the program, training on how to do home visits and answering questions. Russell-Tucker said these districts outside of the program have used their own resources.

“The initial investment would be able to expand the actual grant program to these other programs as well,” Russell-Tucker said.

School districts have reported that the program has helped to increase student attendance and engagement. Lamont is urging the state legislature to continue increasing program funding.

“You know, we’ve made a big commitment to mental health in and around our kids and in our schools. Making sure that each and every one of these kids know that we love them and respect them,” Lamont said. “We want them to get the very best opportunity at the starting line of life.”