CT State Police crackdown reduces fatal accidents

Connecticut is seeing promising results from its increased efforts to crack down on speeding and reckless driving. Since March 2024, state police have been stepping up enforcement as part of their Fatal Mitigation Initiative, aiming to reduce the number of fatal accidents on state roads.

As part of the initiative, state police have been focusing on areas with higher crash rates and more fatalities. The goal is to increase police visibility and clamp down on speeding and reckless driving, which are major contributors to accidents. And it looks like it's working. State police have issued more tickets for speeding and reckless driving this year, compared to 2023.

Sergeant Luke Davis has seen the progress firsthand but believes there’s still more to be done.

“More personnel would always be helpful," he said. "Having the tools for us to do our job would be speed detection systems, laser units, radar units, hopefully in the future we may actually see some implementation of speed enforcement by aircraft.”

Davis noted that the current measures are having a positive effect, with fatal accidents down by 10% compared to last year.