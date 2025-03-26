CT doctors advocate for vaccination amid outbreaks

Pediatricians across Connecticut are advocating for vaccines in the wake of outbreaks and health misinformation.

Doctors, health professionals and legislators met at the State Capitol Tuesday to discuss the importance of vaccinations. The meeting was in response to a measles outbreak that has caused nearly 400 cases nationwide this year.

Molly Markowitz is a pediatrician who works for the Yale Department of Pediatrics and Fair Haven Community Health Care. Markowitz said vaccines are important for preventable diseases like measles.

“The death of one child from a vaccine-preventable disease is one too many. We are very concerned about the current outbreak of measles in Texas which is now spreading. The best and only way to prevent measles infection is through vaccination,” Markowitz said.

Marietta Vazquez has been a pediatric infectious disease specialist for over 25 years. She said Connecticut has a record of high vaccination rates, which have kept children and families safe.

“Vaccines are not just effective, they are also safe. Before any vaccine reaches any of us in the community, they go through rigorous testing,” Vazquez said.

Markowitz said the current vaccine recommendations are based on years of research. She cited a report from the Center for Disease Control report from 2024. It reported that children born from 1994 until 2023 found that these childhood immunizations prevented 508 million cases of illness, millions more hospitalizations, and deaths.

“I hope to speak directly to Connecticut families to let them know that vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives,” Markowitz said. “If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to your trusted pediatrician. We are here for you.”