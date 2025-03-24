YNHH hands out 150 pink slips at Northeast Medical Group

Yale New Haven Health has handed out ‘pink slips’ to around 150 staff at subsidiary Northeast Medical Group.

In a letter to staff obtained by WSHU, the organization said it is “navigating a dynamic and challenging health care environment” and needs to reimagine its services to launch a new operating model.

Sources close to the hospital tell WSHU that the potential layoffs affect all levels of staff, from management down to heart and vascular services.

Affected staff have been given two weeks to reapply for new positions within the broader Yale Health organization — as their employment will end by May. They are not unionized.

A spokesperson for the health care giant wouldn’t confirm the number of staff affected but did confirm the organization is looking to restructure itself and that “most impacted individuals will have opportunities within the new structure.”

The layoffs come as Yale Health is still dealing with a recent cyber incident on its IT systems caused by an email phishing scam. Yale New Haven has not commented on the phishing incident or whether patient or staff records were compromised.