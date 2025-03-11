Lamont signs bill allocating state funds to CT nonprofits affected by federal cuts

Connecticut is providing $3 million to local nonprofits facing a loss of federal funds.

Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law at the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants in Bridgeport on Monday.

Lamont said the money reflects his administration's and the state legislature's commitment to supporting immigrants and other underserved communities despite the Trump Administration’s withdrawal of federal funding for such agencies.

“If you are a kid, maybe a Dreamer who came to this country some year ago, we love you,” he said.

“We want you here in our state, in our schools. We are looking out for you and that’s what some of these organizations will do,” Lamont said.

“We are doing all we can on behalf of the taxpayers on behalf of the state of Connecticut; I want you to step up as well because they are making a difference in people’s lives. We are all God’s children,” he said, urging individuals to help step up and donate to the agencies.

The $3 million in state money will go to local nonprofits that deal with children, immigrants, Jewish, women’s health and LGBTQ issues.

One of the agencies, the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, announced last week that it would close its New Haven office following the loss of a $4 million federal grant.