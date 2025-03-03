CT legislators want to slow the spread of invasive water plants

Last year, an invasive species of Hydrilla was found in Gardner Lake, located near Bozrah, Montville and Salem.

To stop further spread, legislators want to build boat washing stations that use high-pressure hot water or compressed air to clean off plant residue that could be carried to other bodies of water.

State Sen. Martha Marx and State Rep. Nick Menapace led the call for a public hearing on Monday, joined by Rhea Drozdenko of the Connecticut River Conservancy.

Marx said invasive species like Hydrilla dominate the ecosystem.

“[Invasive species] are so prolific in their growth that they will drown out the other natural species of wildlife, of plant life, [and] aquatic life that is in the waterways,” Marx said.

“Hydrilla really outcompetes any native plants,” Drozdenko said. “It prevents any sort of recreational opportunities. I’ve gotten stuck in it while paddling before; propellers can get stuck in it, so it’s really a problem for both our ecosystems and our local businesses on rivers and in lakes.”

Drozdenko said this strain of Hydrilla originated in the Connecticut River in 2016 in Glastonbury. It has since spread from Agawam, Massachusetts, to the edge of Long Island Sound.

It has taken over the main stem of the river and all its tributaries and spread to lakes and ponds outside the watershed, affecting boating, fishing, and swimming.

“Prevention is really the key,” Drozdenko said.

Plant removal can be costly, time-consuming, and repetitive. They said the boat washing system is a cost-effective solution.

Menapace said Connecticut needs to be doing better in terms of prevention.

“The incredible economic loss that we suffer from when these invasive species spread like this is a very measurable amount,” Menapace said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that invasive species besides Hydrilla include zebra mussels and Eurasian water mildel.

Regions, including New York state’s Adirondack Park and Washington’s Olympic National Park, have introduced boat-washing stations to help fight invasive species.