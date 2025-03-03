Chappy, New Haven's beloved seal pup, has died

Chappy — the Connecticut seal whose unlikely journey won hearts across the nation — has died. The beloved pup was found last month on the streets of New Haven and taken to the Mystic Aquarium. But he was dehydrated, malnourished and had pneumonia.

The aquarium said his gastrointestinal issues were too severe to treat, and Chappy succumbed to his disease after about two weeks. They said they gave Chappy the best chance possible, and he was surrounded by love until the very end.

Chappy became a celebrity during his short time in the public eye. His story appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert — and a Wisconsin bobblehead museum even made a bobblehead version of him.

Little is known of Chappy before his discovery at a New Haven intersection, more than 100 feet from the nearest body of water. He had been spotted in other nearby coastal Connecticut towns, including Branford and Guilford, making his way across yards and hiding under porches.

Once at the Mystic Aquarium, he received top-notch care. Rescuers tube-fed him what they called a "fish smoothie." However, the aquarium said he could not adapt to whole fish and began having digestive difficulties. He apparently suffered from a gastrointestinal condition called mesenteric torsion, which has a poor prognosis.

"The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes," the aquarium said on social media. "But Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end."