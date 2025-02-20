CT considers statewide smartphone policy for schools

Connecticut lawmakers may require local and regional boards of education to establish policies regarding students' use of phones and other technology.

The State Education Committee met Wednesday to discuss House Bill No. 6923, “An Act Concerning the Use of Smart Devices in Schools." The bill proposes requiring local and regional boards of education to develop a policy limiting students' use of smart devices in school.

If passed, the bill wouldn’t force districts to ban phones completely, but it would mandate them to develop their own policy. Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said that’s already what the state recommends — and the state has guidance to help them do that.

“They’re doing that locally. In concert with their educators, their community, their students weighing in, in that space to develop those policies locally,” Russell-Tucker said.

The bill also clarified that the limitations on the use of smart devices include smartphones, and wearable and portable smart devices that can connect to the Internet or communicate with other devices and networks. The bill would go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year and continue each school year after.

In August 2024, the state Department of Education adopted policy guidance that was shared with school districts. The guidance helps school boards develop their own policy on technology use in schools.

Russell-Tucker said most school districts in the state already have a policy in place or are currently working on policies, like New Haven, which recently implemented a ban on cell phones in classes.

John D. Frassinelli, a division director with the state Department of Education, said they have reached out to all school districts. They were given guidelines and an opportunity to provide feedback. Frassinelli said it gives schools an opportunity to create a policy. He said schools that already had a policy in place were able to enhance it.

The department surveyed 150 school districts and received responses. Frassinelli said that of those surveyed, more than 90 percent already have a policy in place, and the rest are working on one.

“Two-thirds of them have indicated that their engagement with their students has improved. Roughly 45 percent of responses indicated they've seen a change in behavioral disruptions,” Frassinelli said.