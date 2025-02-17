Blumenthal says Trump’s Gaza plan is unrealistic

On a visit to Israel, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) dismissed President Donald Trump’s plan for a U.S. takeover of Gaza.

“A takeover involving any troops or any taxpayer dollars is simply a nonstarter,” Blumenthal said in Jerusalem on Monday.

But after talking with King Abdulla of Jordan, he said he’s encouraged by an alternative plan expected from neighboring Arab states.

“The plans that the Arab states will offer to President Trump are part of a realistic plan for normalizing relations, self-determination by the Palestinians, regional defense arrangements and security for Israel. If those components are part of a plan, it could be a game changer for the region,” he said.

"The Arabs are also in a better position to implement their plan, which is security in Gaza, which they have the military resources to do. Reconstruction in Gaza, which they have the money to do. Education in Gaza is something they have the cultural architecture to do. And an appreciation for the support of the United States through a possible defense treaty against the common enemy, Iran,” he said.

Blumenthal is in the U.S. Senate delegation led by Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is traveling in the Middle East. They’ve met with Israeli officials and the families of hostages.