The Very Good Boy who won this year's Westminster Dog Show is a CT native

Monty — a giant schnauzer from Chaplin, Connecticut — won Best in Show at this year’s Westminster Dog Show.

It’s a feather in the cap of a long career — in dog years.

Monty entered the contest as a favorite, having just won the 2024 American Kennel Club show. He had won the Working Group at Westminster twice before -- but this time, his silky black coat, cool beard and effortless grace took him all the way.

Ever loyal, Monty stared up lovingly at his handler, Katie Bernardin, as she cried in joy at the announcement — and licked her face a few times for good measure.

Katie said that Monty was headed for retirement and was back home in Connecticut. No more grueling hours of training for this big, floofy friend. Katie said her award-winning doggo will spend his days playing catch and cuddling on the couch—just like any other family pet.

The Westminster Dog Show returned this year to its traditional month of February — and its traditional location, Madison Square Garden — for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.