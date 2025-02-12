Inside the biggest Lunar New Year celebration in CT

In many Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year: over two billion people celebrate it.

Also known as the Spring Festival, it marks a time of renewal and looking forward.

Beatrice Lovato / WSHU

This year the celebration started on January 29, with the first new moon of the year, and continues until Feb. 12, the first full moon date.

There are 12 signs in the Chinese zodiac cycle, and each year is represented by a different animal. 2025 is the year of the snake. It’s associated with wisdom and transformation -- because, in shedding their skin, snakes become a better self every time. For those born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, or 2013, this is a year of transformation for you!

Yale-China, a nonprofit organization at Yale University that bridges American and Chinese cultures, has created the largest celebration of the Lunar New Year in Connecticut for 14 years. It’s called “Lunarfest.”

“I just think that it's important for Yale-China to celebrate Asian culture alongside everyone in the community, and Lunarfest is important to bring people together in this celebration,” said Leslie Stone, vice president and director of education programs for Yale-China. “I think it's a real labor of love for us at Yale-China. And we love mounting Lunarfest each year because it's so fun and vibrant. People come, and they just can't believe how fun and interesting it is.”

The Lion Dance Parade in the morning is the centerpiece of this annual tradition, with over 2,000 people walking and performing on Whitney Avenue. With their performance, they ward off the evil spirits of the day and bless the people and business establishments who interact with them.

According to tradition, those born in the year of the snake should wear something red all year.

That’s also why one wears red: to ward off evil spirits and try to have good luck. “Some people wear it in the form of a little bracelet it is red or wear something like that around their neck. Some people go to the extremes of wearing red underwear for the entire year.” Leslie said.

Beatrice Lovato / WSHU

In the beginning, the Lion Dance was the only Lunarfest activity. However, the event has grown throughout the years.

“There are all those venues, free events that are fun for everyone of all ages to hear Chinese music, see Chinese dance, do a paper cutting workshop, make Beijing Opera masks, see snake shadow puppet show,” Leslie said.

A musical ensemble called the New Haven Chinese Cultural Cooperative played at the Lunarfest for the first time this year. Mary Lui, who plays the Dizi (the Chinese bamboo flute) in the ensemble, pointed out the power of music in bringing people together. “What's really interesting about our group is that because we're all coming from different parts of China, or we're not even Chinese-American, the traditions aren't exactly the same. So even New Year, we all celebrate it a little bit differently.”