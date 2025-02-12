CSCU chancellor apologizes over expenses scandal

Controversy over Cheng’s expenditures arose as schools have faced cuts in federal funding, leading to layoffs. State college faculty and staff voted no-confidence after they learned of Cheng's spending choices.

Cheng apologized during a forum with lawmakers earlier this month. The Connecticut Comptroller and auditors have suggested the state strengthen its employee spending regulations.

“We're actively developing new system-wide policies for p-cards and travel,” Cheng said. “We are ensuring stricter controls, clearer guidance, and reinforcing accountabilities at all levels, which includes me and my office.”

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require college system employees to publicly report their expenses. Meanwhile, Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed budget will cut nearly $150 million in state college and university funding.