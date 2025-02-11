CT nonprofits urge state for increased funding as federal support declines

Connecticut nonprofit leaders were at the Capitol on Tuesday to advocate for increased funding for the state’s so-called ‘safety net.’

Gov. Ned Lamont presented his budget proposals last week, including $157 million for nonprofits over the next two years. Most of the money would come in FY 2027.

That's an increase from the current state budget cycle. However, the sector is one of many that’s also dealing with the loss of millions of dollars in pandemic-era federal funding.

Gian Carl Casa, the president of the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance, said they need $19 million more from the state to make up for those federal funding losses.

“Connecticut’s safety net includes shelters, re-entry programs, mental health and addiction treatment, services for people with intellectual disabilities, and many more,” Carl Casa said. “That safety net will rip, and our friends, families, and neighbors will fall through the holes.”

State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Columbia), a top appropriator, said she supports the increased funding. It would, in part, support wages for nonprofit staff — who see high turnover rates due to low compensation.

“It's not allowing them to go and buy a new outfit. It's money for them to do the basics,” Osten said. “It's money for them to fund heat, food, home.”

The legislature has until mid-April to come up with its version of the budget. Then, they’ll work with Lamont to draw up the final copy.

The legislative session ends in June.